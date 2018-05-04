It’s a Trap(pist!) Bierklasse

Join us for an evening in a galaxy far, far away, to celebrate every Star Wars fan’s favorite day of the year, all while engaging in an epic journey through the history of the bier world’s very own Jedi Knights: the bier brewing Trappist Monks!

At Lowlands, we like to give credit where credit is due, so we’d be remiss not to mention that this special edition of our Trappist klasse comes to us from a dear friend and regular, Peter Ladvienka. With trivia, giveaways, and all the ABV that a wide selection of Trappist biers can throw at you, (including some extraordinarily hard-to-come-by bottles…) this evening promises to be a real force to be reckoned with.

So don your Jedi robes, Chewbacca masks and Leia buns, and come on down for an evening of revelry at your favorite neighborhood café.

On the menu:

Engelszell Benno 6.9%

Brauerei Stift Engelszell

Engelhartszell, Austria

Achel 8 Blond 8%

Brouwerij De Achelse Kluis

Hamont-Achel, Belgium

Westmalle Dubbel 7%

Brouwerij Westmalle

Malle, Belgium

Chimay Blanche 8%

Brasserie de Chimay

Chimay, Belgium

La Trappe Quad 10%

Brouwerij De Koningshoeven

Berkel-Enschot, Netherlands

Rochefort 10 11.3%

Brasserie Rochefort

Rochefort, Belgium

Orval 6.2%

Brasserie d'Orval

Florenville, Belgium