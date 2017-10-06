Café Hollander offers casual European fare in a setting to match. The menu focuses on things Dutch and Belgian. Think heaping bowls of steamed mussels and fries with a side of mayonnaise. The large bar has a distinguished menu of Belgian beers. Though the split pea soup is very Dutch, the menu has considerable diversity, adding burgers, pastas and a daily fish fry to this Low Country mixture. (Jeff Beutner)
Cafe Hollander (Wauwatosa)
7677 W. State St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
American, Belgian, Contemporary, Sandwiches, Soup