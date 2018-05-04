It's a Trap(pist)! Bierklasse

Join us for Bierklasse in a galaxy far, far away, as we celebrate every Star Wars fan's favorite day: May the 4th! We'll discover the epic history of the bier world’s very own Jedi Knights, the bier-brewing Trappist Monks. Featuring brews as powerful as the force itself.

May 4th, 7pm @ Hollander Tosa.

Learn more & RSVP >> http://tiny.cc/2cpnsy