Trefethen 50th Anniversary Wine Dinner
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
We're thrilled to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Trefethen Winery with a thoughtfully crafted 5-course dinner. Trefethen Family Vineyards produce a diverse range of award-winning varietal, blended and reserve wines – all from our Napa Valley estate – exhibiting the classic hallmarks of fine wine quality: richness with elegance, concentration with finesse, complexity with harmony, and sophistication with approachability. This exclusive event is not to be missed and is the only Wisconsin establishment featuring the Trefethen Estate during this special Anniversary time.
$150/person (plus tax + gratuity)
MENU
First Course
Seared Sea Scallop, Parsnip Puree, Apple, Parsley Sauce, Toasted Hazelnut
2016 Trefethen Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California
Second Course
Grilled Veal, Roasted Cherries, Saffron and Veal Aranchini
2013 HaLo, Napa Valley, California
Third Course
Venison Chop, Charred Cipolini Onion, Chipotle Demi-Glace
2016 Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, Napa Valley, California
Fourth Course
Grilled Wagyu, Coffee Rub, Potato Pave’, Cabernet Steak Sauce
2015 Trefethen Cabernet, Napa Valley, California
Dessert
Apple Tarte Tantin
2016 Trefethen Riesling,Napa Valley, California