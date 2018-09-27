Trefethen 50th Anniversary Wine Dinner

We're thrilled to be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Trefethen Winery with a thoughtfully crafted 5-course dinner. Trefethen Family Vineyards produce a diverse range of award-winning varietal, blended and reserve wines – all from our Napa Valley estate – exhibiting the classic hallmarks of fine wine quality: richness with elegance, concentration with finesse, complexity with harmony, and sophistication with approachability. This exclusive event is not to be missed and is the only Wisconsin establishment featuring the Trefethen Estate during this special Anniversary time.

$150/person (plus tax + gratuity)

MENU

First Course

Seared Sea Scallop, Parsnip Puree, Apple, Parsley Sauce, Toasted Hazelnut

2016 Trefethen ​Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California

Second Course

Grilled Veal, Roasted Cherries, Saffron and Veal Aranchini

2013 HaLo, Napa Valley, California

Third Course

Venison Chop, Charred Cipolini Onion, Chipotle Demi-Glace

2016 Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, Napa Valley, California

Fourth Course

Grilled Wagyu, Coffee Rub, Potato Pave’, Cabernet Steak Sauce

2015 Trefethen Cabernet, Napa Valley, California

Dessert

Apple Tarte Tantin

2016 Trefethen Riesling,Napa Valley, California