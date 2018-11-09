Trevor Noah
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
★ 7:30PM SHOW SOLD OUT • 10PM TICKETS ON SALE NOW ★
Trevor Noah
2 SHOWS!
Friday, November 9
Shows at 7:30PM and 10PM
Doors Open 1 Hour Prior to Performances
Produced by LiveNation and The Pabst Theater Group
Host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah proudly owns his relevance as a political satirist, accomplished comedian and New York Times bestselling author. His incisive political and social commentary coupled with charming wit promises a night of comedy that is smart, authentic and super, super funny.