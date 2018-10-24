Trick or Treat Bierklasse

Do you like bier? What about candy? If the answer is yes, then you’ll love this unique, seasonal bier pairing klasse at Café Hollander – Tosa.

That’s right, we said “pairing.” Ever lost sleep at night wondering what you should use to wash down those 15 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups you had for dinner? How about which bier would go best with that fancy dark chocolate and chili pepper impulse buy you “just happened” to throw in your cart at Whole Foods? Ever asked yourself, “Which bier should we be using our Twizzler straw to sip?” Well, if you haven’t, that’s fine—because we have thought about these things. And we’d like to share our discoveries with you!

We live in a time and age that tends to take its bier just too darn seriously. So join us for a night of silly, sud-soaked, sugar-filled frivolity that promises (with the exception of your dentist) to be completely judgement-free!

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online in advance.

(Costumes are encouraged but not required.)