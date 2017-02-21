Event time: multiple times

Old-fashioned circuses have been a relic of the past for quite a while, but they now seem more endangered than ever. Last year, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus retired elephants from their show, following growing concerns about the treatment of those animals. It wasn’t enough to turn the tide. This year, that circus announced it’ll close for good in May. American audiences, it seemed, didn’t want to see a circus with elephants, but they didn’t want to see one without them, either. What this trend means for other circuses, including the annual Tripoli Shrine Circus in Milwaukee, remains to be seen. But for now, the Tripoli circus is carrying on as scheduled. This year’s is set to feature the usual array of aerialists, clowns and animals. (Multiple performances through Sunday, Feb. 26.)