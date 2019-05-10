truTV Presents Tacoma FD’s Heffernan Lemme Live

Kevin Heffernan (“Farva” in Super Troopers and “Landfill” in Beerfest) and Steve Lemme (“Mac” in Super Troopers and “Fink” in Beerfest) are two members of Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind films such as Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread and The Slammin’ Salmon. Now they’re the creators and stars of the new scripted comedy Tacoma FD (Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c on truTV). In their two-man live show, Heffernan and Lemme perform stand-up, tell funny stories about the making of their movies and TV show, and sometimes even drink a beer with the audience. The show has it all from two of your favorite Broken Lizard members. In the end, you’re guaranteed to see everything that’s funny about a fat man sharing a stage with a little bitty fella.