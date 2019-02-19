Karaoke with Joe Palumbo

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

TUESDAY NIGHT KARAOKE at 7 PM

Joe Palumbo hosts a talented group of singers every Tuesday night. Come and enjoy the music and most important share with others your gift. Enjoy the food and some margaritas or your favorite drink to help you relax.

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke
4148978296
