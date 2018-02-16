Turtle Island Quartet: Bird’s Eye View, The Legend of Charlie Parker

GRAMMY® WINNING STRING MUSICIANS PAY HOMAGE TO JAZZ SAXOPHONIST

Turtle Island Quartet has been a singular force in the creation of bold, new trends in chamber music for strings since its inception in 1985. Turtle Island fuses the classical quartet esthetic with contemporary American musical styles devising a performance practice that honors both. In Bird’s Eye View, the two-time GRAMMY® winning Turtle Island Quartet pays homage to the visionary brilliance of jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker. The genius of his improvisations almost single handedly catapulted jazz from pop style into art music, indelibly altering the musical landscape of America. Iconic Charlie Parker classics such as Ornithology, KoKo and Dewey Square are juxtaposed with original responses by quartet members, and intertwined with other thematic pieces from the bebop era and beyond such as Sonny Rollins’ Airegin, Bird Calls by Charlie Mingus and Too High by Stevie Wonder.

Turtle Island Quartet musicians include David Balakrishnan (violin), Alex Hargreaves (violin), Malcolm Parson (cello), and Benjamin and Von Gutzeit (viola).

Tickets: Adult $30-$45, Senior (ages 60+) $25-$40, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-$20.