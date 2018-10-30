Two free showings of documentary film Dawnland

Free film at John Michael Kohler Arts Center explores history of

indigenous child removal. Photo: Dawnland still by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip.

For most of the 20th century, government agents systematically forced Native American children from their homes and placed them with white families. Dawnland, a free documentary film to be shown Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 2 and 7 p.m. in the John Michael Kohler Arts Center theater, tells the story of indigenous child removal in Maine and the broader United States.

Dawnland follows the historic investigation by the Maine Wabanaki-State Child Welfare Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), a groundbreaking moment in tribal-state relations. From 2013 to 2015, native and non-native commissioners travelled across Maine, gathering testimony about the impacts of the state’s child welfare practices on families in the communities that comprise the Wabanaki people. The film was directed by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip.

The screenings are part of the free Indie Lens Pop-Up series, presented by the Arts Center, ITVS and Independent Lens. A community discussion of the film and the issues it raises will follow each screening. Renee Gralewicz, associate professor in anthropology/sociology and American Indian studies at UW-Fox Valley, will facilitate a community discussion following the 2 p.m. screening. For the evening discussion, Gralewicz will be joined by Dr. Margaret Noodin, associate professor in English and American Indian studies at UW-Milwaukee.

With exclusive access to the TRC process and never-before-seen footage, Dawnland bears witness to intimate moments of truth telling and healing. As recently as the 1970s, one in four American Indian children nationwide were living in non-native foster care, adoptive homes, or boarding schools. Many children experienced emotional and physical harm by adults who mistreated them and tried to erase their cultural identity. For the first time, through TRC they are being asked to share their stories.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center is located at 608 New York Ave., in Sheboygan. For more information about the Indie Pop-Up Lens series at the Arts Center, visit jmkac.org or call 920-458-6144.