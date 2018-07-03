U.S. Bank Fireworks at the Lakefront
Veteran's Park (Lakefront) 1010 Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The fireworks at Veterans Park have become a must-see Independence Day celebration. Each year’s display seems to outdo all previous ones. Family festival activities and entertainment begin at noon. The show in the sky begins as darkness falls about 9 p.m., but people come early to stake out the best spots for the hour of “oohs!” and “aahs!”
Info
