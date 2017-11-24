Ugly Sweater Parties at the Monarch Lounge

Monarch Lounge - Hilton Milwaukee 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Show off your holiday humor by donning your best ugly Christmas sweater. Every Friday from November 24 through December 22, five individuals will compete for a chance to win a $150 gift card to the Milwaukee ChopHouse. The runner-up will receive a $50 Monarch Lounge gift card, too. The competition begins at 7 p.m.

Monarch Lounge - Hilton Milwaukee 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
