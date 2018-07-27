Uhh Yeah Dude Podcast

Uhh Yeah Dude has been described as ”A weekly round up of America through the eyes of two American Americans.” It is a comedy podcast hosted by Seth Romatelli and Jonathan Larroquette. Recorded in Seth’s apartment in Hollywood California since 2006, the show has gained a huge cult following that keeps it ranked as one of the top comedy shows on iTunes. Covering news, current events and culture from around United States while trying to avoid some of the mundanities of pop and gossip culture, the two hosts have created an ongoing weekly dialogue between two friends about the lives they lead and the world and nation that surround them. No guests, no editing just pure unadulterated sexy talk. 11 years and 550 episodes later it would seem they’ve gotten the hang of it. Uhh Yeah Dude: Saving America from Herself.