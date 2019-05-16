“Ultimate TimeLine: RedLine’s Final Exhibition” features the work of 17 artists-in-residence before they depart the RedLine program. These include Kerri Root, Blanche Brown, Chad Matha, Emily Belknap, Jake Hill, Joshua Cowell, Julie VonDerVellen and several more fine artists. In the 10 years of RedLine’s operation, more than 100 artists moved forward in their careers through the gallery’s artist-in-residence program; thousands of school-aged children and college students engaged in printmaking workshops covering cultural and social justice topics; and internationally recognized artists Tomas Vu Daniel, Justin Cooper, Nathanial Donnett, Heimo Wallner, Willie Birch, JoAnna Poehlmann and Terese Agnew were some of RedLine’s exhibiting artists. The closing of RedLine marks the end of an important era. For more information, visit their Facebook page.