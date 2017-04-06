Event time: 3pm

The University Community Orchestra presents its spring concert along with Milwaukee Liederkranz (men's choir). Works by Vaughan Williams, Wagner, Weber, Rodgers, Hovhanness, Kamen, and Meyer.

Price: Price General - $12 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $8 Students and under 18 - Free Majors and Music Directors - Free Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308