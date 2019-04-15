Unwed Sailor w/Asumaya

Unwed Sailor

The instrumental post-rock ambience of Unwed Sailor has been guided by the vision of Johnathon Ford. Born in Oklahoma, Ford had been a member of Roadside Monument and Pedro the Lion. He formed Unwed Sailor in Seattle in 1998 and has since been based in other cities including Chicago, Washington, D.C., Tulsa and New Orleans.

Asumaya

The one-man, multi-instrumental brainchild of Madison-based percussionist, Luke Bassuener (Control, Faux Fawn), whose songs are constructed from layers of harmonies and poly-rhythms played live through a looping pedal. The music pulls from elements of post-punk, dub, world music and R&B, resulting in a genre-defying mix that makes heads spin and feet move. Asumaya's third album, "Omniphobic," is out now on Chicago's So Say We All Records.