Urban Agriculture/Future Farming A LEGO/K'nex Building Workshop

Grohmann Museum 1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

A fun event for all ages! The seventh annual LEGO/K'nex building workshop, led by John and Sylvia Peine, offers the opportunity to imagine and construct the cities and farms of tomorrow. Add your creation to a miniature city built on-site at the Museum.

Grohmann Museum 1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Workshops / Classes / Groups
