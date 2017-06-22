Usui Reiki Level II

Event time: 10am-4pm

The Reiki Level 2 class will add more tools to your Reiki toolbox. You will learn how to give professionally, send distant reiki, heal emotionally, increase the flow of reiki, and the use of symbols. We will practice hands on work. You will receive the Reiki 2 attunement, Reiki 2 symbols, writing prompts and will be participating in guided meditations to help further your practice. The book required for this is "The Original Reiki Handbook of Dr. Mikao Usui" by Frank Arjava Petter or "The Healing Touch" William Lee Rand. Ongoing support with Cathy is available after all classes.

4-6 hours. $150/person Register at purewellnesswi.com with a credit card or email cathy@purewellnesswi.com to register with cash by July 13th

You will receive a Reiki 2 manual that includes information on:

• Grounding and Clearing ourselves

• More Reiki Techniques

• Reiki 2 Symbols

• Guided Meditations and Writing Prompts

• “Typical” Treatment with Symbols and techniques

• Ethics overview of Reiki

• How to send distance Reiki

Prerequisite: Reiki I (through myself or another Reiki teacher - please wait the 21 day cleansing period before booking after Reiki I). Please let me know if you do not have either of the 2 books required.

______________________________________________________________________