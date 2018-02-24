UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center 2018 Annual Drag Show

You may have a sense of how popular drag is, but to truly understand, there are few better ways than attending the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center’s Annual Drag Show, sometimes known as the Drag Ball.

It’s one of the largest drag shows in the Midwest—drawing a roaring crowd of 2,000 people last year while raising money for Project Q, the LGBT Community Center’s youth program, and Pathfinders Milwaukee.

The event is open to the public, with a suggested $5 donation at the door.