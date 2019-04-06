UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series: A Fantastic Woman

A Fantastic Woman

Apr 4-7 | 2017 | Chile | Sebastián Lelio | Spanish language | 100 min

This is a story of a resilient woman, Marina, refusing to live her life according to the demands of others and rebelling against a stubborn patriarchy that has pushed her to the margins of society. Marina is a young transgender woman who works as a singer and waitress in Santiago, Chile, and who has just watched her lover succumb to an aneurysm. Before his body is even cold, Marina is being treated with suspicion and contempt, less as a person than as a problem. Shocking and enraging, funny and surreal, rapturous and restorative, this is a film of startling intensity. This film has won Best Film or Best Foreign Language Film from thirteen international competitions, including the 2017 Academy Awards.

FILM DISCUSSION Saturday, May 4 | 12-1 pm | Cinema

FREE STUDENT SCREENING Sunday, Apr 7 | 5 pm

Link: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm

Admission: Season subscription only. Visit the box office online for subscription information (https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com/) or call campus concierge at 262-595-2307.

Venue: Student Center Cinema, UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144

Screenings are Thursday through Sunday (Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 5 pm and 8 pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5 pm)