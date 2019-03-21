UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series: Newton

Newton

Mar 21-24 | 2017 | India | Amit Masurkar | Hindi language | 106 min

In this witty satiric comedy, the world's largest democracy is bracing itself for another general election with more than 800 million voters divided by hundreds of religious, cultural, and linguistic barriers. Enter Newton Kumar, a mild-mannered rookie government clerk tasked with conducting elections in a remote village in central India where the jungle teems with Communist guerrillas and tribal communities are, at best, indifferent to voting. Unfazed by the cynicism and danger all around him, Newton is determined to do his duty. Striking the right balance between humor and a serious consideration of the cost of democracy, Newton reminds us that the system that allows us to exercise our franchise is only as virtuous as the people who implement it. 2018 Asian Film Awards: Best Screenplay and Actor; 2018 Filmfare Awards (India): Best Film.

FILM DISCUSSION Saturday, Apr 6 | 12-1 pm | Cinema

FREE STUDENT SCREENING Sunday, Mar 24 | 5 pm

Link: https://www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm

Admission: Season subscription only. Visit the box office online for subscription information (https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com/) or call campus concierge at 262-595-2307.

Venue: Student Center Cinema, UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144

Screenings are Thursday through Sunday (Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 5 pm and 8 pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5 pm)