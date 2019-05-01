UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "The Children's Hour"

The Children's Hour

May 1–5, 2019

By Lillian Hellman

Directed by Raeleen McMillion

What is the price of a lie? Set in a prestigious boarding school for girls, a disgruntled and privileged student accuses the two headmistresses of having an affair, setting in motion a careening path of total destruction.

The Broadway revival in 1952 played in the shadow of the House Un-American Activities Committee. Directed by the playwright, the revival was one of the first theatre productions to challenge the committee’s vicious allegations, and what can happen when accusations are left unchecked by critical thinking.

Originally produced in 1934, the play was banned in several major cities, amid controversial questions of “indecency.”

Mainstage Theatre

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

May 1–5 | Wed–Sat, 7:30 p.m. & Sun, 2 p.m.

General - $22; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $17; Students w/ID & Under 18 - $12; Theatre Majors - Free