UWM Peck School of the Arts presents "The Children's Hour"
Mainstage Theatre (UWM Theatre Building) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The Children's Hour
May 1–5, 2019
By Lillian Hellman
Directed by Raeleen McMillion
What is the price of a lie? Set in a prestigious boarding school for girls, a disgruntled and privileged student accuses the two headmistresses of having an affair, setting in motion a careening path of total destruction.
The Broadway revival in 1952 played in the shadow of the House Un-American Activities Committee. Directed by the playwright, the revival was one of the first theatre productions to challenge the committee’s vicious allegations, and what can happen when accusations are left unchecked by critical thinking.
Originally produced in 1934, the play was banned in several major cities, amid controversial questions of “indecency.”
Mainstage Theatre
May 1–5 | Wed–Sat, 7:30 p.m. & Sun, 2 p.m.
General - $22; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $17; Students w/ID & Under 18 - $12; Theatre Majors - Free