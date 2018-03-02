UWM's Academic Adventurers “Journey to the Center of the Earth: Scientific Drilling in the Indian Ocean”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth: Scientific Drilling in the Indian Ocean” presented by Julie Bowles, Assistant Professor, Department of Geosciences, UWM.

Dr. Bowles will talk about her time on the research vessel JOIDES Resolution attempting to drill through Earth’s outermost crust and into the mantle below to discover the nature of the transition from crust to mantle – which has never been directly sampled before.

Academic Adventurers talks begin at 3 p.m. in the American Geographical Society Library, third floor, east wing of the Golda Meir Library.

A reception with light refreshments, sponsored by the Friends of the Golda Meir Library, follows each talk.