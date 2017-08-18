Event time: 7pm

VAGABOND SKI & SOCIAL CLUB, an active social club for singles and married couples. Meeting and dance; with great music by Tom Anthony and his Band on Wednesday, September 6, 2017; 7:00 (meeting), 8:00 (dance), at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd Street, West Allis. Free Admission for September. www.vagabondskiclub.com.

