Valentine’s Celebration at the ChopHouse

Enjoy our specially prepared Valentine’s menu a la carte OR an all-inclusive 3 course option for $55.00. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared and made with love. Celebrate with us from Feb 9th through the 17th!

Weekly Valentine’s Specials

Salad ($10)

Spinach, honey-poached pear, Humboldt Fog cheese, candied orange peel, Chambord vinaigrette, spicy marcona almonds

Entrée ($45)

Chocolate-espresso rubbed wagyu zabuton, butter-poached scallop and trio of heirloom tomato gels

Dessert ($9)

Red velvet cake, strawberry mousse, cream cheese ice cream, candied pecans, red velvet crumb

Wine Offerings:

William Hill, Chardonnay, Central Coast, California

MacMurry Ranch, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, California

Canella, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

(Supplement a wine of your choice for $8.00)