Valentine’s Celebration at the ChopHouse
Milwaukee ChopHouse 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Enjoy our specially prepared Valentine’s menu a la carte OR an all-inclusive 3 course option for $55.00. Each dish was thoughtfully prepared and made with love. Celebrate with us from Feb 9th through the 17th!
Weekly Valentine’s Specials
Salad ($10)
Spinach, honey-poached pear, Humboldt Fog cheese, candied orange peel, Chambord vinaigrette, spicy marcona almonds
Entrée ($45)
Chocolate-espresso rubbed wagyu zabuton, butter-poached scallop and trio of heirloom tomato gels
Dessert ($9)
Red velvet cake, strawberry mousse, cream cheese ice cream, candied pecans, red velvet crumb
Wine Offerings:
William Hill, Chardonnay, Central Coast, California
MacMurry Ranch, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, California
Canella, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy
(Supplement a wine of your choice for $8.00)