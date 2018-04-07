Vendor/Craft Fair & Bake Sale Saturday, April 7
Knights of Columbus - South Milwaukee 732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs
When: Saturday, April 7, 2018
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee
Address: 732 Badger Avenue
Come shop 20+ vendors and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale
Please visit http://secondhandpurrs.org for more information.
Some of the vendors and crafters:
Tupperware
Midwest Pet Designs
doTerra
Scentsy
LulaRoe
Body Bountiful
Morgyn Stranahan
Paparazzi
Pleasant Valley Treats
Olivia Glynn Arts
Barbs Crocheted items
Pampered Chef
Sterling Dragon Designs
Life Expressions décor
Thirtyone
Norwex