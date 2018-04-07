Vendor/Craft Fair & Bake Sale Saturday, April 7

Knights of Columbus - South Milwaukee 732 Badger Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs

When: Saturday, April 7, 2018

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Location: Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee

Address: 732 Badger Avenue

Come shop 20+ vendors and crafters, awesome raffle prizes, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale

Please visit http://secondhandpurrs.org for more information.

Some of the vendors and crafters:

Tupperware

Midwest Pet Designs

doTerra

Scentsy

LulaRoe

Body Bountiful

Morgyn Stranahan

Paparazzi

Pleasant Valley Treats

Olivia Glynn Arts

Barbs Crocheted items

Pampered Chef

Sterling Dragon Designs

Life Expressions décor

Thirtyone

Norwex

