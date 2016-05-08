Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale Saturday May 20 Benefiting Second Hand Purrs

Event time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale to support Second Hand Purrs cat shelter!

Please join us on Saturday, May 20, at the Cudahy Library in Cudahy for our Vendor/Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

15+vendors and crafters, plus lots of yummy bakery for sale.

Vendors include Li’Bri, Tastefully Simple, The Pampered Chef, Party Time Mixes, Thirty-One, LuLaRoe, Norwex, plus many, many more!!! All proceeds benefit the kitties of Second Hand Purrs.

Location: Cudahy Library, Winter Garden Room, 3500 Library Avenue, Cudahy

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please visit http://secondhandpurrs.org/ for more information.