Venus & Adonis and Dido & Aeneas

Our original Florentine production brings Ovid’s Metamorphoses and Virgil’s Aeneid to life.

This sublimely beautiful pair of English one-act operas Blow’s Venus & Adonis and Purcell’s Dido & Aeneas) blends perfectly into one evening of great opera. General Director William Florescu stages an evening to behold with a cast led by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy in the role of Dido, with soprano Alisa Jordheim as Venus/Belinda, and mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks as the sorceress. Dani Kuepper, Choreographer and Artistic Director of Danceworks, brings fresh movement to this early operatic masterpiece. World renowned harpsichordist and conductor Jory Vinikour leads an authentic Baroque ensemble.

Price: $40-$115