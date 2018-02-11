Vice President Joe Biden: American Promise Tour

Joe Biden has always believed that when given a chance, ordinary people can do extraordinary things. As a scrappy kid from Scranton who rose to the Office of Vice President, he is no exception. During his 45 years of public service, one of Vice President Biden’s greatest strengths has been his ability to bring people together, even in crisis, even across difficult divides, all the while, respecting everybody at the table.

In 2018, Vice President Joe Biden continues his American Promise Tour, a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most. Vice President Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges. He will share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty.

Each ticket includes a copy of Vice President Joe Biden’s new memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose (Flatiron Books).