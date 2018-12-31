Victor's 24-Hour NYE Party

Victor’s is almost begging a certain Milwaukee journalist to write a “I Spent 24 Consecutive Hours at Victor’s” piece with this one. The storied dance club on Van Buren will be open from 3 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. There will be dinner service, music from DJ Chris, $3 Skyy bombs, party favors, a champagne toast, complimentary pizza (from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and a complimentary sloppy joe, sub sandwich and pastry buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Good luck.