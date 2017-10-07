Victor's is better known as a singles' spot, but it also serves dinners before 9:30 p.m. The menu is typical supper-club fare with steaks, lobster, chops and crab legs. Portions are generous, including the Friday fish fry. Prime rib smothered with mushrooms is served every day. The lights are bright and the volume a bit high, but the quality of the food more than compensates. (Jeff Beutner)
Victor's
1230 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
1230 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Fish Fry, Sandwiches