Village Playhouse presents: "The House of Bernarda Alba"

The House of Bemarda Alba is Federico Garcia Lorca’s last play, written in 1936, the year he was killed at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War. This play, along with Blood Wedding and Yerma, form a trilogy expressing what Lorca saw as the tragic life of Spanish women.

April 7th, 2018 7:30 PM April 13th, 2018 7:30 PM April 14th, 2018 7:30 PM April 15th, 2018 2:00 PM April 20th, 2018 7:30 PM April 21st, 2018 7:30 PM April 22nd, 2018 2:00 PM

Tickets can be purchased in advance through Brown Paper Tickets. Tickets can also be reserved by emailing BernardaAlba@villageplayhouse.org, or calling 414.207.4879.

$15 for students and seniors, $17 for adults.

Ask about special pricing for groups of 10 or more. Village Playhouse members receive half price tickets for opening night performances. Contact us for details on becoming a member.