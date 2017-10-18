Vintage Trouble w/Desi Valentine
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Vintage Trouble is a sensational, soulful four-man band whose very essence screams out loud of the late 1950’s to 1960’s. Turned on by and tuned into the evolutionary period in music and life when there was a razor thin line between Rhythm & Blues and Rock & Roll, the band reconnects us all to one universal vibration.
