ViolMedium: Façades & Duplicities

Join ViolMedium in Façades & Duplicities, a multidimensional exploration of the rich harmonic, timbral and dramatic potentials offered by violas da gamba! The viol is the medium through which gambists Eric Miller & Phillip Serna bridge contemporary & historically-informed performance in experimental and innovative programming exemplified in masterworks by Abel, Bartók, Finger, Marais, Schaffrath & more.

General Admission: $20 / $15 Seniors / $10 Students