Visionary League Premiere Networking Mixer & Black Panther Movie
iPic Entertainment 5800 N Bayshore Drive Glendale,WI 53217, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217
Come join us for an exclusive networking experience. We are bringing together tech and design professionals to empower people of color and women to diversify our business landscape in Milwaukee.
Info
iPic Entertainment 5800 N Bayshore Drive Glendale,WI 53217, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Business, Film, Visual Arts