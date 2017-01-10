Event time: Latino Arts Gallery Hours Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Latino Arts, in collaboration with Northern Illinois University (NIU) is proud to exhibit Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala. This exhibition brings together a collection of paintings by contemporary Mayan artists from Guatemala, Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafaél González Chavajay. A mesmerizing collection of paintings that evoke the visual juxtapositions of surrealism and the layered wonder and narrative of magical realism, all set on the stage of Guatemalan folklore and tradition. Join us as we celebrate a sampling of works by these two prolific contemporary artists. Opening Reception on Friday, March 10, 5:00 p.m..