Viva Opera!

The majestic power of the Florentine Opera Chorus along with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will join forces on stage together with leading international soloists to delight audiences in a concert of the greatest hits in operatic history. This spectacular concert will feature music from La Traviata, Nabucco, Carmen, La Boheme, The Pearl Fishers, and many more. Works by famous composers will take the audience through centuries’ of comedy, tragedy and romance.

Tickets range from $30-120

Contact: 414-291-5700 ext. 224