Voodoohoney presents: The Music of Beyoncé

From her initial rise as a dynamic young starlet, to her ascent as the dominant musical force that is Queen Bey, few contemporary artists possess the raw talent, the sex appeal, or the elegant poise of Beyoncé. Presented by VoodooHoney Records, producer Jay Anderson assembles a powerful cast of female singers to perform the music of Beyoncé live on the Turner Hall stage. “I love producing shows where artists can interpret songs they grew up listening to, even before they knew they were going to be singers,” Anderson says. “It gives the music deeper gravity and soul.”

Come experience a memorable night of Black-girl magic featuring Milwaukee’s own B-Free, Chicago’s Lili K, and New Orleans artist Arsené DeLay, and discover the reasons why “who run this motha?”