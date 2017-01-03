Voices Found Rep presents: The Taming of the Shrew

Event time: 7:30pm Wed, Thu, Sat; 2pm Sat and Sun; 11pm Fri.

Voices Found Repertory continues its inaugural season with a love story between two sociopaths – so, you know, a romantic comedy. Directed by Sam Robinson, this explosive Shakespearean romp is the pop culture stable that inspired the musical Kiss Me, Kate and the hit 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You. Its controversial depiction of a relationship between two terrible people is a play within a play, and preserving its original introduction creates a safe space to explore themes of love, hate, materialism, gender roles, and finding “the one” in unexpected places.

The Taming of the Shrew runs January 18-22 at the Arcade Theater in the Underground Collaborative. Join us for a special late-nite, pay-what-you-can "unrated" showing at 11pm on Friday, January 20! Think louder. Think lewder. Think SHREWder.

Tickets available at the box office or at voicesfoundtaming.brownpapertickets.com.

Price: Reg $12, artist/educator $10, student/senior $9. PWYC Jan. 20