VOLUNTEERS WANTED!!

Do you like to meet new people? Do you have a passion for helping older adults? Do you have 2 or 3 hours you can dedicate to weekly visits focused on resident rights? Great - please call the Board on Aging & Long Term Care today - we are seeking qualified Volunteer Ombudsmen to be the Resident Centered Advocate at local Skilled Nursing Homes in Milwaukee County. For more information, please call 1-800-815-0015 and ask for Sheryl.

Our agency serves those members of our community who are 60 and better.

The following is a brief overview of our agency: the mission of the Board on Aging and Long Term Care is to advocate for the interests of the states long term care consumers, to inform those consumers of their rights and options, and to educate the public at large about health care systems and long term care.

Our agency is comprised of three vital programs:

The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program - Wisconsin’s version of a federally mandated program that provides trained, professional advocates who represent the interests of and speak for residents of long term care facilities and participants in the states managed care programs.

The Volunteer Ombudsman Program - This program employs volunteer coordinators who recruit, screen, train and supervise the volunteer ombudsman who make regular visits to nursing homes. Volunteers are a voice for the residents and act as “eyes and ears” of the professional Ombudsmen.

The Medigap Helpline - An insurance counseling service that provides information and counseling to callers who have questions relating to Medicare programs.

Feel free to take a look at our website: longtermcare.wi.gov for additional information.