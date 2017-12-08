Voodoohoney Presents: A Night of Anime & Immortal Girlfriend
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
10$ at the door
Come geek out with us at company Brewing for a night of Anime, Anime inspired music, and the album re-release of @Immortal Girlfriend’s debut Recording!
Featuring immortal girlfriend
The VoodooHoney anime orchestra
Also the last show Hosted by Jay Anderson before he leaves milwaukee for the winter, party.
