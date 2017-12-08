Voodoohoney Presents: A Night of Anime & Immortal Girlfriend

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

10$ at the door

Come geek out with us at company Brewing for a night of Anime, Anime inspired music, and the album re-release of @Immortal Girlfriend’s debut Recording!

Featuring immortal girlfriend

The VoodooHoney anime orchestra

Also the last show Hosted by Jay Anderson before he leaves milwaukee for the winter, party.

Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Film, Live Music/Performance
