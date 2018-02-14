Voodoohoney Presents: A Very Emo Valentine's
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
In the spirit of Riverwest Valentine's Day Sadness, we've put together a very Emo Valentine's performance for you all -
including songs from Bright Eyes, My Chemical Romance, Panic at the Disco, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, The Killers and more!
FEATURING:
Aram Feriants - Guitar/Music Director
Reggie Bordeaux - Drums
Jake Diaz - Drums
Benjamin Preuss - Drums
Matty Jay - Bass
Quinten Farr - Keyboard
VOCALISTS:
Fernando Arias
$10 at the door
Produced By Jay Anderson
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance