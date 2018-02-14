Voodoohoney Presents: A Very Emo Valentine's

In the spirit of Riverwest Valentine's Day Sadness, we've put together a very Emo Valentine's performance for you all -

including songs from Bright Eyes, My Chemical Romance, Panic at the Disco, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, The Killers and more!

FEATURING:

Aram Feriants - Guitar/Music Director

Reggie Bordeaux - Drums

Jake Diaz - Drums

Benjamin Preuss - Drums

Matty Jay - Bass

Quinten Farr - Keyboard

VOCALISTS:

B-Free

Fernando Arias

Yasmeen Daniel

ZED KENZO

Mario Betancourt Lanza

$10 at the door

Produced By Jay Anderson