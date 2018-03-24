Voodoohoney presents: Cowboy Bebop Vs. Samurai Champloo
Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Sometimes beauty is found in unexpected places.
As dynamic and passionate as the films themselves, the soundtracks to anime classics such as Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and the Final Fantasy series include striking and powerful music from the cultural mainstays of 90s to the present day. The Voodoohoney Anime Orchestra was created by popular request to honor the music legacy of the greatest anime soundtracks off all time, performing select engagements to highlight specific film scores or composers.
Join the VoodooHoney Anime orchestra for a night of live music from two of the most iconic Animes of all time.
COWBOY BEBOP BAND
Alan Harris - Bass
Reggie Bordeaux - Drums
Jay Anderson - Saxophone
Aram Feriants - Guitar
Quintin Farr - Piano
along with the Voodoohoney Amine Orchestra
VS
SAMURAI CHAMPLOO BAND
Genesis Renji - vocals
Immortal Girlfriend - Tracks
Old Man Malcolm - TUrn Tables