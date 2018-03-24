Voodoohoney presents: Cowboy Bebop Vs. Samurai Champloo

Sometimes beauty is found in unexpected places.

As dynamic and passionate as the films themselves, the soundtracks to anime classics such as Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and the Final Fantasy series include striking and powerful music from the cultural mainstays of 90s to the present day. The Voodoohoney Anime Orchestra was created by popular request to honor the music legacy of the greatest anime soundtracks off all time, performing select engagements to highlight specific film scores or composers.

Join the VoodooHoney Anime orchestra for a night of live music from two of the most iconic Animes of all time.

COWBOY BEBOP BAND

Alan Harris - Bass

Reggie Bordeaux - Drums

Jay Anderson - Saxophone

Aram Feriants - Guitar

Quintin Farr - Piano

along with the Voodoohoney Amine Orchestra

VS

SAMURAI CHAMPLOO BAND

Genesis Renji - vocals

Immortal Girlfriend - Tracks

Old Man Malcolm - TUrn Tables