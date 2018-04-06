Book Discussion: Walkabout Undone: A Memoir
Voyageur Book Shop 2212 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Crocodile Dundee and hopping kangaroos, the Outback as the Southern Hemisphere’s answer to the Old West: such are the clichés that pop to mind for most Americans about Australia. Dave Watson knows differently. The Madison writer lived there as the new millennium began, pursuing love, commerce and higher education. He recounts his experiences in Walkabout Undone: A Memoir.
Voyageur Book Shop 2212 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
