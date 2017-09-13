Walker's Point Fifth Street Festival (noon)

Event time: Noon - 10pm

The entertainment includes local organizations and musicians, such as Core el Centro, a neighborhood non-profit dedicated to healing and wellness. The Milwaukee Ballet will also glide in from their headquarters on 5th and National for a special dance performance.

The musical artists appearing on two stages offer something for everyone, like the captivating excitement of Big Style Brass Band and Funk Summit Bass Team. One Lane Bridge provides “uncommon music for uncommon times” with their original Americana, and the Cactus Brothers turn it on with rock-n-roll, beer and motorcycle tunes. DATRF brings blues riffs and reverb to their sound, and Lovanova hosts a set of prog-jazz-hi-energy instrumentals. Guitarist extraordinaire Evan Christian, who also owns Gibraltar, a music club at 6th and National, showcases his style ranging from flamenco to blues, acoustic ballads and rock. The night is capped off by sets by Abraxes, a passionate Santana tribute band, and Hamburger Mary’s Drag Show with stellar performers and style.

You can expect a full day of delicious eats from area vendors, and a strong community vibe with the presence of local organizations for this family-friendly event.

Saturday, September 23

Walker’s Point Fifth Street Fest

5th Street between National Avenue and Virginia Street

Noon-10pm

https://5thstreetfest.com

Price: Free