Warren Miller's Line of Descent

This fall, join your ski tribe and see the lineage of mountain lifestyle continue in Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard film, Line of Descent, presented by Volkswagen. Travel the globe, by land, air, and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. From BC to France, Montana to Colorado, California, Norway and New Zealand, new generations of skiers and riders are pushing their sport to new extremes, making their parents proud and setting the stage for future mountain explorers. Follow along behind-the-scenes at warrenmiller.com.