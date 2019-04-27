Washington Heights Neighborhood Cleanup
Washington Heights Community Garden (2111 N 49th St) 2111 N 49th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash that accumulated over the winter throughout this Milwaukee neighborhood. Schedules are flexible; help for as long as you can. Rakes, trash pickers, nitrile gloves, trash buckets and bags will be furnished, and coffee, bottled water and cookies will be provided.
