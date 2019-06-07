Watch What Crappens is a daily podcast that revels in all things Bravo, featuring best friend duo Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam discussing their favorite series and stars.

“Bravo-lebrities” such as Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Jill Zarin (Real Housewives of New York City) have even gleefully appeared on the podcast to roast themselves and their castmates.

There’s no telling who will show up or what Mandelker or Karam will say next – the only way to find out is to come to a show and Watch What Crappens!