Watercolor Studio

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

Tuesdays, March 12 – April 16, 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Instructor/Artist: Steve Rys

Use a variety of techniques guaranteed to take the fear out of watercolor painting. Through demos and individual instruction, gain a greater knowledge of the media and continue to grow as a painter. All levels are welcome. A supply list is avaiable online at https://www.ramart.org/content/watercolor-studio

Fee: $92 RAM Members; $116 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Education, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
26.636.9177
